Jun. 17th, 2025

Ecumenical letter to PM calls for decisive and concrete action on ending genocide against the peoples of Gaza.

KAIROS, church leaders and heads of church agencies have sent an ecumenical letter to Prime Minister Carney, calling for decisive and concrete action towards ending the genocide against the peoples of Gaza. The letter was written on June 16, days after Israel’s unprovoked attack on the Anglican Al Ahli Hospital, Gaza City, killing four journalists, as well as two others, including a father who was escorting his son to the hospital’s surgical unit for treatment from previous injuries. For decades these Canadian churches have supported Ahli Hospital and have been in relationship with its medical personnel and patients. We feel this pain intensely.

Once again church leaders implore the government of Canada to fully support unrestricted access and distribution of generous humanitarian aid in Gaza by credible humanitarian organizations in compliance with humanitarian standards, a complete arms embargo on Israel, and the rebuilding of the tens of thousands of Gazan homes and hundreds of public buildings that have been destroyed.

The letter concludes,

The moment is now. Canada must act for a just peace before it is too late. International leadership in a time such as this must be strong and bold so the world will believe healing can begin and pathways will open toward lasting justice and peace.